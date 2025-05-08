Box Office: Raid 2's second weekend to play a major role in shaping up Hindi Film release calendar

Ajay Devgn’s latest release, Raid 2, is playing in cinemas and holding up well. However, the current scenario in the nation has ignited a fear among producers to release their films. In a shocking development, Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was slated to hit the screens on May 9th, called off the theatrical release a day before.

Furthermore, Aamir Khan cancelled the trailer launch event of Sitaare Zameen Par. The fear of box office failure is clearly visible among the filmmakers currently. And hence, a major question arises- Will the upcoming Hindi movies reshuffle their release dates?

Considering the ongoing situation in the country, the filmmakers must be in a dilemma regarding the promotions and release of their films. However, their decision to postpone the movies will heavily depend on the box office performance of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 in its second weekend. Currently standing strong at a figure of over Rs 90 crore net in India, Raid 2 has not been affected much by the ongoing serious issues nationwide. The movie witnessed a slight dip on Wednesday but registered a good spike on Thursday, which is a good sign from a business perspective.

Going by the present trends, the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer is likely to record a big surge in collections during its second weekend. It is expected to draw good traction as the movie has no competition this weekend. Raid 2 will benefit slightly with Bhool Chuk Maaf getting out of the way, otherwise, it would have to share shows with it. If it performs on the expected lines, there will be no postponement of upcoming releases. In case Raid 2 suffers miserably, which is unlikely, a few upcoming releases, including Kesari Veer, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par, might reshuffle their release dates.

Trade experts are hopeful about the movie business. May 2025 was already going to be rough with only two major releases. Now, the cancellation of Bhool Chuk Maaf's theatrical release has worsened the scenario. There is no major Hindi release this month. June 2025 releases should keep an eye on Raid 2’s business and make a decision that is worth it for the Industry.

