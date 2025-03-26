Box Office: Veera Dheera Sooran off to a dull start; Hoping for a Post-Release boost

Chiyaan Vikram is known for choosing films that pack a punch, but his latest, Veera Dheera Sooran, seems to be taking a cautious first step at the box office. Scheduled for release on March 27th, this Arun Kumar directorial has garnered around ₹1.30 crore in advance bookings across Tamil Nadu. While the numbers aren’t earth-shattering, Vikram’s die-hard fans remain unfazed, reminding everyone that Saamy and Dhool had modest openings too before turning into blockbusters purely after the word-of-mouth spread.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam sensation L2 Empuraan has pulled off an impressive feat by securing ₹1.07 crore in advance bookings in Tamil Nadu alone. The Mohanlal-starrer is setting new benchmarks with global pre-sales nearing ₹70 crore for its opening weekend. This includes ₹28.5 crore from India and an astounding $4.67 million (₹40.5 crore) overseas. Its opening day sales are already racing toward the ₹50 crore mark, overtaking Tamil biggies like Vettaiyan even before release.

Addressing the inevitable comparisons, Vikram responded with characteristic charm during promotions. He said, “I love Mohanlal sir’s work, and I’m a huge fan. Even my wife always tells me to do films like him. There’s no competition, both movies should do well.” His statement instantly struck a chord with audiences, proving that admiration for cinema has no rivalries.

More than Tamil Nadu, Vikram enjoys a strong fan base in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, thanks to cult classics like Aparichithudu and Mallanna. However, his recent films like Thangalaan, Mahaan, and Cobra were more content-driven experimental commercial films and they failed to click big time at the box office. This shift in focus led to Telugu audiences gradually losing their excitement for his theatrical releases, especially giving him a Opening Day love. Instead, they are opting to watch his films on OTT platforms

With early bookings looking sluggish, Veera Dheera Sooran is now banking on word-of-mouth reception. If the film manages to connect with audiences, it could pull off a remarkable turnaround, much like some of Vikram’s past successes. The big question remains. Will the film surprise everyone post-release, or will it struggle to find momentum? The coming days will tell.