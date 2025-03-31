Box Office: Salman Khan's Sikandar performs better than opening day on Day 2 in mass centers
Sikandar, starring Salman Khan in the lead, is recording a good growth in the mass centers on Day 2, thanks to the Eid Holiday. Deets Inside.
Megastar Salman Khan and Eid have a special association, holding a special place among the diehard fans. Continuing the streak, Salman Khan released Sikandar on March 30 (Sunday), coinciding with Eid 2025. The movie, which started off its box office journey on a decent note, is picking up today and recording a good growth.
Sikandar performs better than opening day on Day 2 in MASS centers
Directed by Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is registering a good growth in the occupancy today (Day 2) and performing better than its opening day in the B&C centers. One must note that the movie opened to average to poor word-of-mouth. Even then, the action drama is growing well and has turned out to be the first choice for the masses on Eid day, which is proof that Salman Khan still holds a loyal fan base who will watch his movies no matter what the reviews say.
However, the movie is likely to witness drops elsewhere in the national multiplex chains and the urban centers, leading to an overall dip in the box office collections. Actuals will be shared later in the night.
As per the estimates, Sikandar is expected to be somewhere around Rs 50 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of its second day. For the unversed, it clocked Rs 25 crore net on its opening day. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming days.
Sikandar in cinemas
Salman Khan's Sikandar is now playing in cinemas near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
