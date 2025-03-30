Sikandar Day 1 Box Office: Salman Khan starrer starts on a decent note with Rs 24 crore India nett opening

Salman Khan’s latest action entertainer Sikandar has finally released in theatres worldwide on this Eid. The film marks the comeback of the superstar on the big screen as a leading hero nearly 1.5 years after his Diwali action bonanza Tiger 3. It also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and the Eid holiday 2 years after his last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

As the film opened on this Sunday, Sikandar opened on a very decent note as the hype for the film suggested. The opening day collection of the film stands at Rs 24 crores, an overall moderate achievement of the film. As per the records, Salman Khan’s last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a pre-Eid release which had a good jump on the Eid holiday with an India nett of Rs 23.25 crores.

Comparing it from the 2 years later release Sikandar, barely any growth is seen even though the 2023 release was affected by negative reviews. Post its opening day, there are several factors that would be playing with this A.R. Murugadoss directorial. On the upcoming weekdays, the post Eid factor would surely help give the film an initial jump and keep its hold for the moment on the box office.

After the initial 3 days of its run, the word of mouth and the reviews from the critics and the large number of initially theatre going audiences would kick in, deciding either side of fate the film would then be destined to go on. Just like how the film picked up the audience's interest post the morning shows, a similar trajectory is expected to go on for the next 2 days of the film.

Sikandar is a Rs 400 crore budgeted action entertainer currently running in theatres near you. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, featuring a huge cast of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.