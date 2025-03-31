Sikandar Day 2 Box Office: Salman Khan film witnesses slight growth, collects Rs 26.5 crores India net

Salman Khan’s latest commercial actioner Sikandar released on 30th March, the comeback of Salman as a leading superstar in a film nearly 1.5 years after Tiger 3. The film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, was welcomed by a decent hype on the opening day of its release.

Sikandar Day 2 India Nett; not a fall, just a slight rise

Though the hype was not too big for this Salman Khan film, it was not very poor too which led it towards a decent opening day figure of Rs 25 crores India nett. Later, the film’s day 2 was marked by the Eid holiday where the film held its position on the box office, neither seeing a fall or a rise in its hype.

While the film saw several negative to mixed reviews on its opening day, it opened on a very decent note as the hype for the film suggested which continued for its day 2 also. The 2 day India nett total for Sikandar now stands at Rs 52 crore, coming near the film’s foremost target of Rs 100 crores India nett.

What affected the Eid performance of Sikandar?

As the word of mouth generated from the film’s reviews spread further, it led to the ignorance of the Salman Khan film among the neutral moviegoers. This could have resulted in an unforeseen downfall for the film on the box office which was averted thanks to the pull of the film in mass centres dominated by Muslim audiences particularly for this holiday period.

Another inevitable reason why the film didn’t grow is the current daily live streaming of IPL which attracts the attention of the audience more than any film release. As the same trend for Sikandar continues, the Day 3 is expected to show a minor fall in its collection being a normal weekday and the word of mouth spreading further. This same reception would then seal the fate of the film on either of the possible paths which would become more clear in the next 2 days.

Sikandar in Cinemas

Sikandar is currently running in cinemas, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, featuring a huge cast of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.