Box Office: Can Tiger Shroff see a BIG SUCCESS after 6 years with Baaghi 4?

Tiger Shroff, once considered a superstar with the biggest box office pull in the young generation, has been facing a decline in the performance of his action films released in the recent years i.e. the post COVID pandemic era.

The young action hero was last seen on Diwali 2024, making his entry into the popular Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Singham Again as ACP Satya. His previous films which have seen a huge failure at the box office include Heropanti 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath and Heropanti 2. Singham Again was expected to be his comeback but the Ajay Devgn starrer didn’t turn out to be a huge blockbuster either.

The last big blockbuster the actor had seen was War co-starring Hrithik Roshan. His upcoming films currently only consist of Baaghi 4, the 4th installment to his own popular action franchise Baaghi produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is going to be directed by the Kannada cinema director-choreographer A. Harsha unlike Baaghi 2 and 3 which were directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also features Sanjay Dutt as the leading antagonist.

Expectations from Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff has set a remarkable image of himself as Rony in front of his fans over the years which currently stands irreplaceable. In the past, the Baaghi films have seen a complaint of looking repetitive by several critique’s. Baaghi released in 2016 and collected over Rs 76 crores India nett at the box office. As of Baaghi 2, this 2018 release became the highest grosser of his franchise with a total of Rs 160.50 crores as its India nett collection.

Later, Baaghi 3 had to suffer a bit at the box office due to negative reviews and the arrival of the COVID pandemic soon after the film’s release. Due to this, the film wrapped at an India nett of over Rs 92 crores. Keeping in mind these negative reviews, team of Baaghi 4 has taken a great initiative in its marketing with the tagline - “This time he is not the same.”

In the few posters of the film released, Tiger is seen in an interesting look holding a large blade in his hand which makes the fans expect a lot of gory action in Baaghi 4 unlike the first 3 parts. The film officially releases on 5 September, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

