Box Office: Saiyaara Emerges a BLOCKBUSTER, Set for Strong Growth on Day Two

Saiyaara has emerged as a BLOCKBUSTER, with the film set to register growth in biz on its second day. Based on how morning shows have fared and how the current sales are moving, the Mohit Suri directed film is looking for a Rs. 25 crore plus day today. It could even move toward Rs. 30 crore, but there will likely be capacity issues which will prevent it from doing so.

Normally, you would wait for weekdays to make this call, but when the film is showing this kind of surge following an already outstanding first day, there is little doubt about it holding on weekdays. Still, the Monday hold will be confirming the verdict, but it's pretty much a lock at this point.

Saiyaara started strongly in the morning, albeit a bit lower compared to yesterday, which is normal for a film that opens well. By noon shows, it has caught up with the first day and now will start making gains from here on. The current sales today are going at a phenomenal pace, with online ticket booking portal BMS reporting double the sales today than it was yesterday.

The film opened to Rs. 20 crore nett yesterday, which is an outstanding start for the film of this size. By EOD today, it will be close to Rs. 50 crore and the weekend is projected to be around Rs. 75 crore. That will set the film for a Rs. 150 crore plus final, though a more realistic number, probably closer to or over Rs. 200 crore.

The YRF film costs Rs. 65 crore to produce and release, which on paper was a big gamble to put on a no-face cast. That, however, has paid big time as the film will more than recover all that from just the Indian theatrical share. The music is a big hit and digital & satellite rights are linked to the box office and are expected to fetch a big sum as well. In all, the profits from the film will go over Rs. 100 crore, making it one of the most profitable films ever.

