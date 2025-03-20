Box Office: Sangeeth Shobhan's MADSquare Pre-Release business SOARS to Rs 23 crore worldwide

Some sequels walk in with expectations, but MADSquare is charging in with a storm! After the unexpected blockbuster success of MAD in 2023, its sequel has already set cash registers ringing with a staggering ₹23 crore pre-release business worldwide. Clearly, trade analysts and fans are all in on the madness, waiting for this film to strike the box office!

Box Office Buzz: Big Bets, Bigger Confidence!

When a film’s theatrical rights sell at premium rates, you know the industry expects fireworks. Going by the numbers of MADSqaure's pre-release rights sales, it looks like the confidence of all the parties involved in the distribution and exhibition of this film is pretty high.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Rights: ₹16 Cr

Total Worldwide Theatrical Business: ₹23 Cr

That’s a huge jump in market confidence, proving that MADSquare isn’t just a follow-up. It’s a potential bigger blockbuster in the making, even by all scales that measure the range of a sequel film.

A Slick, No-Nonsense Runtime

At 127 minutes, which translates to 2 hours and 7 minutes, MADSquare promises a sharp, entertaining ride without overstaying its welcome. With censor formalities wrapping up soon, the countdown to release has officially begun.

Overseas Hype: Already Rolling!

Not just in India, but international bookings have kicked off strong, indicating that the youthful energy of MAD has crossed borders. If the momentum continues, this sequel could outperform its predecessor in overseas markets too. One of the primary reasons for this hype is director Kalyan Shankar's whacky comedy scenes and interesting one-liners, and the other being Santosh Shoban. The young actor's quirky timing, amazing expressions, and flawless dialogue delivery style impressed audiences big time back then, and even with MADSquare teaser now.

Advertisement

Producer Naga Vamsi: The Man with a Winning Streak

Coming off the massive success of Tillu Square and Lucky Bhaskar, producer Naga Vamsi is brimming with confidence. In fact, he’s so sure of MADSquare’s success that he’s already teasing a third part! With the teaser and songs already clicking with the youth, he just might be right.

Now, all that’s left to see is: Will MADSquare break past the first film’s box office numbers? Or will it set an entirely new benchmark for youth comedies in Telugu cinema? One thing’s for sure, this madness isn’t slowing down anytime soon!