Box Office: Shabaash Mithu & Hit - The First Case show limited growth on Saturday after dismal day 1

This week saw the release of a few films, none of which could make a mark for itself at the box office. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra led Hit: The First Case, which is a remake of a acclaimed Telugu psychological thriller film of the same name and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu, which is the biopic of woman cricketer Mithali Raj were the two prominent releases this week apart from the lesser prominent Judaa Hoke Bhi and Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon, which were practically non-starters. Both Hit: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu grew at the box office, but the growth is limited and from a starting point this low, the film is heading nowhere.

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit: The First Case, after a dismal Friday of Rs. 1 cr nett at the box office, grew by around 65 percent on Saturday to add Rs. 1.65 cr nett to its tally. The 2 day numbers of the film stand at Rs. 2.65 cr nett. The weekend total is heading towards Rs. 4.5 cr, which is a very low number, even considering the current post-Covid scenario. The film is a thriller and since it is a remake, the suspense element goes for a toss. It has a few days to perform before a big ticketing film like Shamshera takes away most of its performing screens.

Taapsee Pannu led starrer Shabaash Mithu underperformed majorly too. After a first Friday of Rs. 40 lakh, the film grew by 60 percent on Day 2, to add Rs. 64 lakh to its tally. The 2 day numbers of the film have finally touched Rs. 1 cr nett. Shabaash Mithu is a big film as per cost of production and the film has clearly not been able to rise up to the occasion.

Have a look at the day-wise box office collection of this week’s releases:



Hit: The First Case

Day 1 – Rs. 1 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 1.65 cr

Total : Rs. 2.65 cr

Shabaash Mithu

Day 1 – Rs. 40 lakh

Day 2 – Rs. 64 lakh

Total : Rs. 1.04 cr

Last week’s most preferred film Thor: Love And Thunder, on expected lines, remained the most preferred film for the second consecutive week and grew by a higher percentage on Saturday vis-à-vis Hit and Shabaash Mithu. You can watch Hit: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu at a theatre near you.

