Thor: Love And Thunder sets eyes on Rs. 100 cr finish; JugJugg Jeeyo to cross Rs. 80 cr on 4th Sunday

Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, breathed life into the ailing exhibition sector by recording a healthy week 1 at the box office, although the trend on the weekdays was lower than what was expected out of it. The film raked in a little more than Rs. 80 cr nett in its extended first week. The first week of Thor: Love And Thunder is higher than all Bollywood films released this year barring Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. JugJugg Jeeyo stood at a pretty Rs. 78.50 cr nett after 3 weeks and it will aim for a lifetime of a little over Rs. 80 cr.

Thor: Love And Thunder, which was the first choice at the box office last week, remained the first choice at the box office in India for the second consecutive week as new releases severely underperformed. The numbers did dip over the weekdays but it is certain to bounce back to action over the second weekend since it is a quintessential weekend watch. The second Friday numbers are Rs. 2.25 cr nett and from this starting point on second Friday, it is likely to have a second weekend of Rs. 10 cr and then it will be about how the film holds up from there and whether it can touch the Rs. 100 cr nett mark or not. The film is a definite success but only time will tell if it can emerge a clean-hit or not.

JugJugg Jeeyo had a decent third week. The decline has not been much and weekends have been strong. The starting point was lower than what everyone expected and so the trajectory looks good. The film added Rs. 40 lakh on its fourth Friday and it interestingly matches the first day numbers of Shabaash Mithu. The film will breach the Rs. 80 cr nett mark by the end of Sunday and then it may add another couple of crores before Shamshera takes over the reigns. The film is an average grosser and a rare winner.

Rocketry has surprised the trade with its phenomenal box office trend. The film opened to around Rs. 75 lakh and after 2 weeks, the Hindi nett of the film has surpassed Rs. 12 cr. The film still has steam and may keep adding numbers at its gradual pace. The film added Rs. 30 lakh on third Friday and is projected to add Rs. 1.50 cr nett over the third weekend. The film will breach the Rs. 15 cr nett mark and it is to be seen how much further it can go from there. For a film released on such a small scale, the numbers are appreciable.

