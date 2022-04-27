Box Office: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey drops on Tuesday; Yash's KGF 2 set to cross PK, Sanju, TZH by end of week

Box Office on Tuesday was not encouraging for Jersey. KGF: Chapter 2, on the other hand, was very steady on its second Tuesday. The drops are not as acute as they were in the first week which shows that the film has reached normal levels. KGF: Chapter 2 is on course of a Rs. 400 cr nett total but a lot will depend on how the new Eid releases are received at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur did not hold up on Tuesday after an already underwhelming weekend and Monday. With Rs. 1.50 cr nett on Tuesday, we can say that the film has faced rejection despite generally favourable reviews. There won’t be much scope post Thursday as two Eid releases, namely Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, will take up a significant amount of screens and we already have a box office giant in the form of KGF: Chapter 2 that doesn’t wish to slow down.

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon remained rock steady on its second Tuesday as it added another Rs. 7.50 cr nett to its tally. The numbers are extraordinary for a mass-oriented film because mass films in general don’t boast of such strongholds. The film is likely to give the new Eid releases a run for their money. It is to be seen how many screens KGF: Chapter 2 is able to hold in its third week because that is critical to reaching the Rs. 400 cr nett mark and to emerge as the second film after Baahubali 2 to reach there.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) is now in its business end. The film made Rs. 35 lakh on its fifth Tuesday and it will add few more crores to its tally. The film has done exceedingly well given the fact that it was a non-sequel film with lesser-known faces. The film is a Super-Hit and SS Rajamouli has become an invincible brand of Indian cinema.



The day-wise nett box office collection of Jersey, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:-

Jersey

Friday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Saturday – Rs. 5.00 cr

Sunday – Rs. 5.20 cr

Monday – Rs. 1.70 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 1.50 cr

Total = Rs. 17.10 cr

KGF Chapter 2

Extended week 1 total – Rs. 263.35 cr

2nd Friday – Rs. 11.50 cr

2nd Saturday – Rs. 17.50 cr

2nd Sunday – Rs. 22.50 cr

2nd Monday – Rs. 8.00 cr

2nd Tuesday – Rs. 7.50 cr

Total = Rs. 330.35 cr

RRR

4 week total – Rs. 256.50 cr

5th Friday – Rs. 85 lakh

5th Saturday – Rs. 1 cr

5th Sunday – Rs. 1.35 cr

5th Monday – Rs. 40 lakh

5th Tuesday – Rs. 35 lakh

Total = Rs. 260.45 cr



Have you been able to watch any of these movies on the big screen? How do you find them?

