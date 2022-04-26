Box Office: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey feels the heat on first Monday; Yash starrer KGF 2 remains rock steady 

Box Office on Monday was lukewarm for Jersey. KGF: Chapter 2, on the other hand, was very steady on its second Monday with numbers hardly 35 percent down from second Friday. The limit drop shows that the film has reached its normal levels and the drops won’t be as drastic as they were in the first week. KGF: Chapter 2 is on course of Rs. 400 cr nett total but a lot will depend on how the new Eid releases are received at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor did not hold up on Monday, which was absolutely necessary to put on a show. After a low weekend, one would expect the Monday to be at Friday levels but it was instead 55 percent down to rake in Rs. 1.70 cr nett on Monday, which seals the fate of the film. Despite generally favourable reviews, the film has not been able to do its desired business or anywhere close to it. The film will have a sub Rs. 20 cr nett week 1 and there won’t be much scope post that because two Eid releases Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 will take up a significant amount of screens and we already have a box office juggernaut that doesn’t wish to slow down, in the form of KGF: Chapter 2.

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon remained rock steady on its second Monday to rake in Rs. 7.25 cr nett. The numbers are extraordinary for a mass-oriented film because mass films in general don’t boast of such strongholds. The film crossed the Rs. 300 cr mark on Sunday and there’s no stopping for the film yet with the film likely to give the new Eid releases a run for their money. It is to be seen how many screens KGF: Chapter 2 holds up in its third week because that is critical to reach the Rs. 400 cr mark and to emerge as the second film after Baahubali 2 to reach there.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) is now in its business end. The film raked in Rs. 40 lakh on its fifth Monday and it will add a few more crores to its tally. The film has done exceedingly well given the fact that it was a non-sequel film with lesser-known faces. The film is a Super-Hit and SS Rajamouli has become an invincible brand of Indian cinema.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Jersey, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:-

Jersey

Friday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Saturday – Rs. 5.00 cr

Sunday – Rs. 5.20 cr

Monday – Rs. 1.70 cr

Total = Rs. 15.60 cr



KGF Chapter 2

Extended week 1 total – Rs. 263.35 cr

2nd Friday – Rs. 11.50 cr

2nd Saturday – Rs. 17.50 cr

2nd Sunday – Rs. 22.50 cr

2nd Monday – Rs. 7.25 cr

Total = Rs. 322.10 cr



RRR

4 week total – Rs. 256.50 cr

5th Friday – Rs. 85 lakh

5th Saturday – Rs. 1 cr

5th Sunday – Rs. 1.35 cr

5th Monday – Rs. 40 lakh

Total = Rs. 260.10 cr



Have you been able to watch any of these movies on the big screen? How do you find them?

