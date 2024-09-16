Rajkummar Rao plays ‘woh wala game’ with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video co-star Triptii Dimri and the result is a BIG surprise; WATCH

Rajkummar Rao, who recently basked in the success of Stree 2, is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Rajkummar is currently on a promotional spree with his co-star, Triptii Dimri. Raaj Shandilyaa's directorial is touted to be '97% parivarik' and '3% parivarik' for the audience. Rajkummar recently played the 'woh wala game' with his Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video co-star Triptii and the result came as a big surprise.

On September 16, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri dropped a collaborative post on Instagram. In the video, Rajkummar is seated on a chair while waiting for his co-star to join him at the table. Triptii comes and moves her hand forward for arm wrestling. The actor keeps currency notes on the table, presumably as a bet between them. As soon as Rajkummar gets ready to wrestle, Triptii picks up his money and goes away, leaving him surprised.

In the clip, the Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars are dressed in retro style from their trailer launch.

Watch the video here:

Many netizens reacted to their post in the comment section. An Instagram user complimented the stars by saying, "You both look beautiful together." Another wrote, "Can't wait."

"No one can match your level," read a comment. "Dusri stree pareshan krne aa rhi," an Instagram user commented. "First Bittu took the money and now Vidya," read one of the comments.

Advertisement

During the trailer launch, while Triptii Dimri wore a fern (green)-colored saree with a scarf around her neck, Rajkummar Rao opted for a brown floral jacket with black trousers. They arrived on a motorcycle at the event.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Raaj Shaandilyaa cleared the air about the team of Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, referring to the film as '97% parivarik' and 3% maha-parivarik'. Raaj stated that the film is set in the year 1997 and 2.5-3 % of it features the hero and heroine in a song during their marriage.

Also starring Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, and Tiku Talsania, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will hit the screens on October 11 this year.

ALSO READ: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer's director Raaj reveals how film is '97% parivark'