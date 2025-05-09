Box Office: Sinners surpasses A Quiet Place to become 6th highest-grossing horror film in US

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural period horror Sinners has crossed a major milestone at the domestic box office, surpassing A Quiet Place to become the sixth-highest-grossing horror film in US history. The critically acclaimed Warner Bros. release, starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles, has earned USD 190.2 million domestically as of this writing.

On its third Wednesday, Sinners grossed a strong USD 3.1 million, marking a 49.2 percent drop from the previous Wednesday. That figure gives it the fourth-biggest third Wednesday for an R-rated film in cinema history, ahead of Joker (USD 2.4 million) and just behind Oppenheimer (USD 3.7 million), The Passion of the Christ (USD 4.4 million), and Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 5.3 million). It’s also the third-biggest third Wednesday ever for an April release, trailing Avengers: Infinity War (USD 4.2 million) and Endgame (USD 3.8 million).

Despite lacking the IMAX boost enjoyed by other blockbusters, Sinners has outperformed expectations thanks to strong word of mouth and Coogler’s reputation as a visionary filmmaker. Its third Wednesday drop, though steeper than Get Out’s remarkably minimal 15 percent plunge, shows the film’s solid staying power, especially in a crowded release calendar.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Jordan, who return to their hometown only to face a malevolent evil force. The film co-stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo, with a haunting original score by Ludwig Göransson, who also acted as executive producer.

Produced by Coogler’s Proximity Media and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Sinners premiered on April 18, 2025, to widespread acclaim. Critics praised its eerie direction, powerful performances, and social commentary, which blends racial trauma with genre thrills in a historical setting popularly explored in horror.

The film has grossed over USD 247 million globally and remains the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. With momentum still on its side, Sinners is expected to cross USD 200 million domestically this weekend, with forecasts suggesting a final US total between USD 250 million and USD 280 million depending on competition from future releases and Warner Bros.’ digital release strategy.

For now, Sinners stands not only as a box office force but also as one of the most acclaimed horror entries to scare viewers in recent memory.

