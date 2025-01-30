Box Office: Sonic 3 is set to overtake THIS movie to become highest grosser of Jim Carrey

As Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to climb the global box office, it's on track to surpass Jim Carrey’s 2003 hit Bruce Almighty, becoming the actor’s highest-grossing film. Currently standing at around $450 million, the Paramount offering is expected to finish with approximately $515–520 million, while Bruce Almighty grossed $485 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Released in December 2024, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues the adventure of the iconic blue blur. Voiced by Ben Schwartz, the titular hedgehog faces off against the formidable Shadow the Hedgehog, as well as two vengeful scientists, one portrayed by Jim Carrey, who returns as the villainous Dr. Robotnik. The movie also stars Idris Elba as Knuckles, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, and welcomes Keanu Reeves to the cast. With a $120 million production budget, the movie’s strong earnings demonstrate its commercial appeal, further bolstered by a worldwide fan base of both newcomers and longtime Sonic enthusiasts.

On the other hand, Bruce Almighty was a comedic hit when it came out in 2003. The film follows Bruce Nolan, a television reporter in Buffalo, New York, who, after enduring a series of personal and professional setbacks, rages against God, portrayed by Morgan Freeman. The Almighty endows Bruce with divine powers, challenging him to see if he can do a better job managing the universe. Directed by Tom Shadyac, Bruce Almighty made Jim Carrey’s performance iconic, with a commendable comedic turn alongside Jennifer Aniston, who played his girlfriend, Grace. With its lighthearted premise, the film resonated exceptionally well with audiences worldwide, making it a global box office success.

As Sonic 3 edges closer to overtaking Bruce Almighty in worldwide revenue, Carrey’s legacy in the world of blockbuster films is further strengthened. While the latter film was a major milestone in Carrey’s career, the former flick—his latest—could solidify his position as a staple in both family-friendly and action-packed genres.

The global success of Sonic 3 also signifies the continued cultural dominance of video game adaptations in Tinseltown.

With Sonic 3 still presenting solid legs in theaters, it will be interesting to see how high this latest installment in the Hedgehog franchise can soar. Oh, did we mention it’s already the franchise’s top-grosser?