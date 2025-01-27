Box Office: Sonic 3 to beat Detective Pikachu to become 2nd highest global grosser, based on a videogame

After making history as the highest-grossing film in the Sonic franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now aiming to reach an even greater milestone, this time transcending the franchise and entering the broader realm of video game adaptations. The film, directed by Jeff Fowler, is set to dethrone Pokemon: Detective Pikachu as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

Sonic 3 has accumulated an impressive global total of $446.6 million, just a couple million dollars shy of Detective Pikachu’s $449.8 gross. During its fifth weekend overseas, the film earned a robust $10.6 million across 62 markets, bringing its international total to $220.5 million. Domestically, it has earned $226.1 million.

Released in December 2024, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues the adventures of the titular blue blur, voiced by Ben Schwartz. The film brings back familiar voices such as Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, alongside newcomers like Keanu Reeves. The story follows Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they battle Shadow the Hedgehog, who teams up with two vengeful scientists—one played by Carrey—in a plot of revenge against humanity. With a production budget of $120 million (excluding marketing), Sonic 3 has proven to be a cost-effective endeavor.

Detective Pikachu, a 2019 fantasy film directed by Rob Letterman, held the number two spot for nearly five years among video game adaptations. The movie, which starred Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the titular character and Justice Smith in a live-action role, grossed the aforementioned amount against a production budget of $150 million.

Based on the 2016 video game, the film marked the first-ever live-action Pokemon movie and earned praise for its blend of nostalgia and visual effects.

Sonic 3 continues its strong run with a modest 30.3% drop in earnings, positioning it to surpass Detective Pikachu next week and potentially reach a global total of $520 million.

While Detective Pikachu brought the Pokemon universe to life for fans, Sonic 3 expands its cinematic universe, building on its predecessor’s success with engaging storytelling and beloved characters.

Meanwhile, 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie remains the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, with a global total surpassing $1 billion.

