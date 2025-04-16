Box Office: Tamannaah's Odela 2 overseas release delayed; Here’s why and when it hits theaters

Telugu supernatural horror thriller Odela 2, which is scheduled for release tomorrow, April 17, is poised to wow fans of beautiful diva Tamannaah Bhatia. For her strong portrayal of Shiva Shakti in the trailer of the film, which has already generated a lot of talk, there are huge expectations on the movie. But there is some bad news for North American audiences as the film's USA release is not happening.

The decision to delay the overseas release of Odela 2 in its opening week has come as a big surprise to movie lovers and Tamannaah's fanbase in particular. Typically, the U.S. market plays a crucial role in the success of Telugu films, as the early premieres happening in faraway countries lead to word-of-mouth generation on social media, thus helping many movies. The makers have confirmed that the film will now be released overseas next week, leaving fans in the U.S. eagerly for seven more days.

Tamannah's powerful on-screen persona seems to be a natural fit for the horror genre, which has been popular in India lately thanks to blockbusters like Kantara and Akhanda. Undoubtedly, Odela 2's captivating teaser showcases her outstanding performance and also establishes the mood for what's going to be a thrilling cinematic experience. Even with the one-week delay, the film is well worth the wait, since the excitement keeps growing.

As the first part of the movie, Odela Railway Station, generated huge buzz after it had a direct release on an OTT platform, the expectations surrounding Odela 2 are naturally high, while Tamannaah's presence adds to it. Back then, the movie was a simple budgeted thriller, and now along with the leading lady, huge visual effects, a terrific antagonist, and some mind-bending twists carved out a perfect feast for the audience.

Directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi, Odela 2 has Hebah Patel and Vasishta playing other important roles as the film is heading for a grand release in Telugu states and other Indian territories this Thursday. But the world has to wait a little longer to enjoy Odela 2's spine-chilling thrills.

