Who Was Daniel Williams? All We Know About Former Devil Wears Prada Drummer Who Died in San Diego Plane Crash

Daniel Williams, known to many as the original drummer of The Devil Wears Prada, lost his life in a tragic plane crash in San Diego on May 22, 2025. Just hours before the crash, Williams posted photos from inside the cockpit of the flight, offering a glimpse into his final moments. He was not only a pivotal part of the metalcore scene but had recently made a major career transition outside the music industry.

Williams, along with renowned talent agent Dave Shapiro, was aboard a Cessna 550 that crashed in a U.S. Navy housing neighborhood in San Diego around 4 a.m. The crash set one home ablaze and injured multiple people on the ground. While the total number of casualties is still unconfirmed, Williams’ family has stated with certainty that he did not survive.

Before his death, Williams posted a series of images to his Instagram Stories from the plane. One caption jokingly read, "Hey. Hey...you...look at me...I'm the (co)pilot now," followed by another that said "Here we goooooo," and a third noting he was "flying back with @davevelocity."

Though Williams had stepped away from the music industry nearly a decade ago, he remained a beloved figure among fans. On May 14, he proudly announced his new role as a software engineer at Apple, marking the beginning of a new chapter after eight years at GoPro. His post read, “It’s time to help build the future.”

The Devil Wears Prada paid tribute to their former bandmate with heartfelt words and nostalgic images: “(red heart emoji) no words. We owe you everything. Love you forever.” Williams had helped the Ohio-based band gain recognition with their 2006 debut album Dear Love: A Beautiful Discord, long before the release of the film that shared their name.

The band’s name, incidentally, was chosen before the Meryl Streep-led movie became a cultural phenomenon. Williams’ contribution to their early success left a lasting legacy in the heavy music world.

Williams’ father, Larry, told TMZ the family had no doubt Daniel was on board, despite the lack of official confirmation from authorities. Meanwhile, tributes poured in from across the music industry and fans worldwide.

Daniel Williams’ tragic passing marks the end of an era for many who grew up with The Devil Wears Prada’s music, and it cuts short what was clearly a promising new beginning in tech. As investigations into the crash continue, those who knew and loved Williams remember him not just for his talent behind the drums but for the joy, drive, and creativity he brought to every chapter of his life.

