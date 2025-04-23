Box Office: Revisiting Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man run as actor expresses willingness to don the superhero suit again

Andrew Garfield has once again sparked excitement among fans, expressing a strong interest in returning as Spider-Man. The actor, however, appeared fixated on doing so only if he gets called for an opportunity that is either completely weird or unique and surprising.

Speaking at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, the We Live in Time star reflected on his time as the web-slinger and the creative potential the multiverse always had. “I loved playing Spider-Man,” Garfield said in a video shared on Instagram. “I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I would want to do something very unique and offbeat and surprising.”

Advertisement

Citing the liberty and innovation of the animated Spider-Verse movies, Garfield said they prove “you can honor the character in so many different ways throughout the multiverse,” hinting that he’d be open to an MCU return in a non-traditional form.

For those unversed, the actor first donned the Spidey suit in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, a reboot that followed Tobey Maguire’s original trilogy. Despite strong fan interest, Garfield’s Peter Parker only got two standalone films, with a planned third installment ultimately shelved by Sony. The first film earned an impressive USD 757.9 million worldwide, with USD 262 million from domestic markets and USD 495.9 million internationally. Its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), collected slightly less but still banked a solid USD 708.9 million globally, with a heavier international share of USD 506.1 million.

Though his franchise ended prematurely, Garfield made a surprise return in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, teaming up with both Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in a much-beloved crossover. The actor had famously denied rumors of his involvement, making his appearance a pleasing moment for the crowd that was widely and wildly celebrated. In a 2023 interview with Esquire, he described the experience of returning as the Marvel superhero “healing.”

Advertisement

Asked if he’d suit up again, Garfield replied, “For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing.”

With Spider-Man now a staple of superhero storytelling, the door is wide open. Whether it’s a full-blown sequel, a limited series, or an animated bet, fans may not have seen the last of Andrew Garfield in the red and black costume with web details.

Pick your favorite Spider-Man! Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Garfield calls Shraddha Kapoor ‘very kind and gentle’; recalls bonding with Zoya Akhtar over love for RRR