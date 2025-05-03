Box Office: Tourist Family shows exponential growth after Retro's mixed response

Tourist Family, a small Tamil comedy-drama, has quietly become the talk of the town. Released on May 1st with barely any promotions and very few screens, the Sasikumar and Simran starrer has shown surprising growth. Despite going up against a big release like Suriya HIT 3, this is a huge achievement for the movie.

This is the first film from director Abishan Jeevinth, and it tells the story of a Sri Lankan Tamil family trying to escape the economic crisis by reaching India. With their lives falling apart at home, they take a risky leap by coming to Tamil Nadu, and chaos follows.

The cast includes M. Sasikumar as Dharmadas, Simran as Vasanthi, Mithun Jai Sankar as their son Nithushan, and Yogi Babu as Prakash, Das' brother-in-law. Yogi Babu gets a well-written role again, like in Pariyerum Perumal, Comali, or Love Today, and delivers both laughs and heart without overdoing it.

The film works because it doesn’t try too hard on the audience. It finds a balance between making you laugh and pulling at your heart. Mulli, the little kid, steals almost every scene he's in, and the cast plays off each other with a kind of ease that keeps the mood alive, even when the plot turns serious. The emotional moments, especially between the father and son, land well without feeling forced. And just when things feel heavy, the unreleased Mambattiyan song kicks in and lifts the whole vibe. The ending doesn’t over-explain or drag but it wraps things up in a way that feels real and satisfying.

Without much buzz before release, Tourist Family still managed to sell over 64,000 tickets in just 24 hours on BookMyShow. That’s a huge number for a small-budget film that doesn't have a big cast. With that kind of turnout, screens and shows are being added quickly. Bigger collections are expected over the weekend.

In a season full of big-budget titles, Tourist Family is carving its own space, and we have to see if it makes an impact on the Box Office.

