Box Office: Upcoming action films heat up as Allu Arjun and Balakrishna lead top 4 storm

Fans cheer when one hero takes over the screen. The excitement, however, doubles when the same hero appears in two avatars. From Vijay's Mersal to Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3, the allure of playing two roles has never diminished. Now, in 2025, a new generation of big-budget blockbusters is poised to dominate the Telugu box office.

Senior hero Nandamuri Balakrishna is first in line and will be making a triumphant comeback with Akhanda 2: Tandavam. Under Boyapati Srinu's leadership, Balayya prepares for another double treat after producing huge hits with Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy. The actor promises much more intensity and spiritual drama in his dual roles as the ferocious Aghora called Akhanda and Murali Krishna. The movie is aiming for a September 25 Dussehra release.

Meanwhile, superstar Prabhas is cooking up a quirky surprise in The Rajasaab, a horror-romantic comedy helmed by Maruthi. The twist? Prabhas will be seen as both a young grandson and a ghostly grandfather. With fun visuals already sparking curiosity, this film is heading into its final leg and might release later this year.

The favorite Pushpa Raj of the Indian box office, Allu Arjun, is joining the double-action league for the first time in his film with Jawan director Atlee. A science fiction-socio fantasy blend, it explores reincarnation and parallel worlds. Backed by Sun Pictures and international VFX teams, this visual spectacle is expected to go on floors by mid-year and recently they have released a striking announcement video too. Fans are waiting to see Bunny in dual avatars for the first time on screen.

Meanwhile, Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda will make a splash in theaters with Kingdom this May. Later, he is getting ready to take the stage with a new film directed by his Taxiwala filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan. Set between 1854 and 1878 in Rayalaseema, the new period action drama reportedly features him in a dual role as father and son. He’s already begun horse-riding training for the same.

Furthermore, NTR's double act in Devara was a huge topic of conversation. The actor is prepared to carry on the tradition, since Devara 2 is scheduled to follow his film with Prashanth Neel, which is on the sets now.

Dual roles are a full-fledged box office storm that is ready to blow up in 2025, not just a passing fad.

