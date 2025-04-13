Imran Khan says Aamir Khan’s Raja Hindustani is ‘problematic’ and ‘difficult to watch’: ‘There are moments that are quite…’

Actor Imran Khan, who has stayed away from the film industry for over a decade, last appeared in the 2015 film Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut. Meanwhile, his uncle Aamir Khan has remained a dominant force in Bollywood, celebrating over 40 years in the industry. In a recent interview, Imran opened up about Aamir’s impressive career, admitting that while many of his uncle's films from the ‘90s are iconic, some, particularly the hit one Raja Hindustani, are problematic and difficult to watch. He added, "There are moments that are quite uncomfortable."

In an interview with Filmfare, Imran Khan reflected on the significant influence his uncle Aamir Khan has had on his personal and professional life. However, he reportedly acknowledged that not all of Aamir's films appeal to him, particularly those from the 1990s.

Imran pointed out that several of these films haven’t aged well and, when viewed through a contemporary lens, come across as problematic. He specifically mentioned Raja Hindustani—despite its massive box office success—as an example, noting that certain scenes now feel uncomfortable and inappropriate by today's standards.

He suggested that a considerable number of Aamir’s ‘90s films might not align with present-day sensibilities. Raja Hindustani (1996) was directed by Dharmesh Darshan, and apart from Aamir, the cast of the film included Karisma Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Johnny Lever, Farida Jalal, Navneet Nishan, and Mohnish Behl.

Imran also acknowledged the crucial role Aamir has played in shaping his journey as an actor, both through mentorship and personal influence. He reportedly shared that Aamir's guidance has been a constant presence in his life, especially during times of uncertainty.

Imran revealed that he often asks himself, "What would Aamir do?" when facing dilemmas. While their approaches and beliefs may differ, Imran admires Aamir's unwavering commitment to integrity and authenticity.

He noted that Aamir’s core values, staying true to what is morally justifiable and telling stories with honesty, have deeply influenced his own principles.

Aamir Khan has backed several of Imran’s films through his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, including Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) and Delhi Belly (2011). While Imran has been the subject of ongoing speculation about a possible return to acting, Aamir continues to work on multiple upcoming projects, including Sitaare Zameen Par.

