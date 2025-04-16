Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda gives peek into his luxurious car; drops BIG update on Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action movie

Vijay Deverakonda will be pulling off a rogue and massy avatar for his next big action film, Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The actor recently dropped a major update of the movie as it inches towards a theatrical release on May 30, 2025.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor dropped a picture of himself along with the filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, as the two seemed to be in the middle of a conversation. But what caught our attention was Vijay’s multi-seater luxurious car that made a grand appearance in the backdrop. However, the cherry on top was the actor’s update about his film.

Sharing the picture, Vijay added a note on it that read, “Dubbing started…. 1st half Done! #Kingdom.”

The Dear Comrade star will be showing off his well-built physique for Kingdom, including a new hairstyle that matches the vibe of his action flick. However, Vijay has been keeping his new style under wraps by hiding it under a beanie and loosely fitted, baggy outfits.

For instance, back on April 1, he was spotted at the airport as he made his way inside the premises amid the paparazzi surrounding him for pictures. Vijay flaunted a bearded look, part of his rugged avatar for his next project.

Besides his work front, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Vijay Deverakonda’s personal life. Well, if rumors are to be trusted, the actor is allegedly dating Rashmika Mandanna.

While the two have never really spoken or acknowledged any of it in the public eye, the gossip seems to be never-ending.

In fact, it is being said that Vijay had joined the Animal actress’ recent trip to Oman on the occasion of her birthday, as the two shared pictures with similar backgrounds on social media.

