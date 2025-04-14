Watch: Fans of Vijay and Ajith Kumar get into ugly fight during Good Bad Ugly movie screening; here’s what happened next

A usual screening of Adhik Ravichandran-directed Good Bad Ugly inside a theater in Kerala was disrupted after an alleged fan war between those of Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay broke out.

In several videos and glimpses that have gone viral on social media, members of Vijay’s fan group were seen creating a ruckus as they allegedly tried to ruin the screening experience of Ajith’s film.

In retaliation, both fan groups turned physical and the matter escalated quickly as members from the two started hitting each other. A lot of chaos erupted within no time, leaving the rest of the audience upset. This resulted in the show getting paused mid-screening.

For the untold, Ajith Kumar had previously addressed the frequent fan wars that emerge between those of him and of Thalapathy Vijay. The former, in one of his messages for his fans, urged them to be kind towards his peers in cinema.

He exclaimed he would be a ‘happy man’ knowing that his fans are doing well in their lives and are ‘kind’ to his peers and co-stars and only have nice things to say about the latter.

Coming back to Good Bad Ugly, one of the film’s dialogues by AK, where he says, “I am waiting,” grabbed immediate attention as it reminded fans of none other than Thalapathy Vijay. Well, this phrase has been used by the latter in his iconic film Thuppakki.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar, who is extremely passionate about motorsports, will be gearing up for his next racing event. Meanwhile, buzz about some of his next projects has also been fueling among fans.

Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, is currently shooting for his last film, Jana Nayagan, post which he will be completely turning over to a new chapter of life as a politician.

