Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast has an Excellent day two in Tamil Nadu

Beast had an excellent hold on its second day in Tamil Nadu grossing nearly Rs. 20 crores. There was a drop outside Tamil Nadu due to the release of KGF: Chapter 2 which dominated the screening throughout the country but Beast managed to dominate the Tamil Nadu box office. The overall second-day collection was Rs. 25 crores, taking the two days total at the Indian box office to Rs. 86 crores. With the holiday weekend ahead, the film should be able to add another Rs. 50 crores or so in the next three days, for a total of Rs. 135 crores plus EOD Sunday.

The box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 61 crores

Thursday - Rs. 25 crores

Total - Rs. 86 crores

Coming off the record-breaking opening day, Vijay starrer grossed another Rs. 18.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The drop from the first day is almost 50 per cent which may look like a crash to an outsider, but in reality, is a very strong hold. A huge chunk of collection on the first day comes from the early morning fan shows which are sold at exorbitant prices and can make up to 30 per cent of full-day collections. There won't be any such shows from day two and often big star movies drop like 50 per cent and sometimes end up in single digit as well. The comparison needs to be made with the regular shows and Beast was 70-75 per cent of the opening day in those, which is once again a great hold. The release of KGF 2 did take some capacity away from the movie, else it could have been over Rs. 20 crores as well. There was a holiday in the state on account of Tamil New Year, so that helped the hold as well. The holiday factors is going to be there throughout the weekend as Friday is holiday for Good Friday as well. The reports of the film are on the mixed side and KGF 2 is on a surge, it can have some drops over the weekend but the collections are at very high levels so it can comfortably reach over Rs. 90 crores in five days and mostly hit Rs. 100 crores some time in the states on weekdays.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film had dropped due to the release of KGF 2 which is off to a record-breaking start . Despite that, it was able to gross nearly Rs. 2 crores in Karnataka and around Rs. 2.75 crores in AP/TS which are good numbers. The film collected another $1.35 million approx overseas on Thursday, for a total of $4.75 million approx, taking its worldwide gross to Rs. 122 crores approx. By Sunday the worldwide gross will be over/under Rs. 200 crores.

The territorial breakdown for two days box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 55 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 11 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 9.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 7.75 crores

North India - Rs. 2.75 crores