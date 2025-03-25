Robinhood Box Office: Can hiked ticket prices in home states help the Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer with better collections?

For the movies, a ticket price hike can either be a jackpot or a gamble. History has shown that big-ticket Telugu films like Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, and Devara benefited from premium pricing in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Treading in the same path, Nithiin’s upcoming action-packed entertainer Robinhood, co-starring Sreeleela, is rolling the dice. But will it work in its favor or backfire is something to be seen.

The makers of Robinhood, Mythri Movie Makers, have successfully locked in higher ticket rates across both states. After the respective hikes, here are the ticket prices that will be applicable for the first one week of the film.

Telangana: ₹175 (Single Screens) & ₹295 (Multiplexes)

Andhra Pradesh: ₹197.5 (Single Screens) & ₹252 (Multiplexes)

While this move ensures a revenue boost per ticket, the real question is, will audiences be willing to pay the premium, or will they wait for word-of-mouth reviews?

Robinhood, robbing hearts with Promotions

At a time when films need massive promotions, Robinhood is pulling all the right cards, as Nithiin and Sreeleela engaged in creative and funny promotions along with director Venky Kudumula. Just when the buzz needed a push, Australian cricketer David Warner stepped in with a winning shot as he makes his silver screen debut. His enthusiastic pre-release event speech and viral promotional reels for the film have taken social media by storm. With Robinhood hitting theaters on March 28, Warner’s endorsement has injected fresh energy into its promotions.

A Box Office face-off with Mad Square

Robinhood isn’t flying solo. It shares its release date with MADSquare, another competitor vying for audience attention. As this film happens to be superhit MAD's sequel, the expectations are high. To add to the challenge, IPL fever is gripping the nation, keeping a large chunk of the audience glued to their TV screens rather than cinema halls.

Will Robinhood pull off the ultimate heist?

A ticket price hike can boost earnings, but only if the footfalls match the hype. With stiff competition from MAD Square and crazy IPL matches luring potential viewers away, Robinhood faces a thrilling yet risky box office battle. Will Nithiin’s charm, Sreeleela’s glam, and Warner’s promotional blitz be enough to snatch victory? The answer unfolds on March 28.