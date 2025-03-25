Robinhood release date, plot, runtime, star cast: Here’s everything about Nithiin, Sreeleela's film
The upcoming Telugu heist action-comedy Robinhood is set for its theatrical release soon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Nithiin and Sreeleela’s Robinhood is one of the most talked-about upcoming Telugu heist comedies. After an initial release date last year, the film is finally set to hit the big screens this week.
If you’re eagerly awaiting the movie, here’s everything you need to know before catching its first-day, first-show in theaters near you. Scroll down for more!
Robinhood release date and star cast
Robinhood faced a major setback last year when its theatrical release was postponed from Christmas 2025. However, the makers have now rescheduled it, and the film is set to hit the big screens on March 28, 2025.
As for the star cast, the film features Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble that includes Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Shine Tom Chacko, Devdatta Nage, Brahmaji, Mime Gopi, and others.
However, the highlight of Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood will undoubtedly be its stellar cameo appearances, including renowned Australian cricketer David Warner and actress Ketika Sharma in a special dance number.
Robinhood certification and run time
The Nithiin starrer has a crisp runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes. As for its certification, the heist action comedy has received a U/A rating from the CBFC.
Robinhood trailer and plot
The storyline of the upcoming Telugu movie Robinhood is inspired by the classic Robin Hood concept, where money stolen from the rich is redistributed to the poor.
In this Nithiin starrer, the plot follows a man dressed as Santa Claus who embarks on a mission to rob the wealthy, only to return the loot and share it with those in need.
