Box Office: How was 2024 a defining year for Sreeleela; From landing a role in Guntur Kaaram to dance number in Pushpa 2

South Sensation Sreeleela is making headlines these days for her link-up rumors with Kartik Aaryan. Though nothing is concrete on the same, here's taking a look at how 2024 was a defining year for Sreeleela.

Debuted as a leading lady in 2017 with Kannada movie Kiss, Sreeleela is predominantly active in Telugu cinema. The actress has been part of Ravi Teja's Dhamaka and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari. Though it was 2024 which turned out to be an important year for the actress.

The actress welcomed the year with Guntur Kaaram, starring opposite Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Though the movie couldn't stand on the huge expectations at the box office, Sreeleela grabbed all the limelight for her crazy dance steps in Kurchi Madathapetti. It gave her virality and made Sreeleela a household name.

The South actress later won all the hearts with her item song in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She was featured in a grooving dance number, Kissik and shook legs with Allu Arjun. Unlike Guntur Kaaram, Pushpa 2 was also released in the Hindi markets where it became a juggernaut at the box office. The grand success of Pushpa 2 benefitted Sreeleela in a big way that the actress started getting offers from Hindi filmmakers.

Looking at the craze around Sreeleela, the actress is very likely to have a smashing Bollywood debut soon. While the actress is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial where she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. In addition, she is also doing Diler opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Other than multiple Bollywood offers, the actress also has a few South projects to be released- Robinhood, Mass Jathara, Parashakthi, and Ustad Bhagat Singh. It will be interesting to see how 2025 goes for Sreeleela other than dating rumors.

