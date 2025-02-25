Box Office: What opening day to expect from Sohum Shah’s upcoming movie Crazxy

Sohum Shah is currently riding high on the success of Tumbbad re-release from earlier this year. Now, the star has returned to the theatres with his upcoming thriller, Crazxy. The film is generating a significant buzz ahead of its February 28, 2025 release. It is directed by Girish Kohli and features Shah as Dr. Abhimanyu Sood.

From the past few weeks, the film is undergoing an exciting and unique marketing campaign online along with the release of its trailer and songs. The trailer for the film was released 1 week ago and has currently gained over 36 Million views on Youtube. The major hype that revolves around the film is due to the highly catchy and interesting promos which the team has been releasing since the beginning of the marketing.

Crazxy Opening Day Expectations

As the Crazxy release comes closer, the talks around its box office potential grow with expectations. Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad on its re-release saw a Day 1 box office nett of Rs 1.5 crores. Keeping in mind the hype it had generated post that which resulted in a lifetime re-release nett collection of over Rs 31 crores, Crazxy could see an opening day nett of Rs 2 crores approximately at the Indian box office.

Crazxy is going to indulge in a head-on clash with another small size release, Superboys of Malegaon by Reema Kagti. The film features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora and others and is based on the life of struggling filmmakers. The film currently poses no threat in a clash without any big face or an effective marketing campaign supporting it.

