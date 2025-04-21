Ground Zero: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming action thriller film

The release of Ground Zero is just around the corner. The Emraan Hashmi-led action thriller has managed to capture the attention of the audience with its power-packed trailer. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other important details you should know about the movie before watching it.

In Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi plays the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. The cast includes Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra.

The movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero is inspired by true events. It is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The story revolves around a brave soldier who embarks on a daring mission.

The 2-minute, 42-second trailer showcases Kashmir in 2001. The trailer is packed with thrilling sequences and powerful dialogues. The Border Security Force is seen preparing for an attack against a dangerous terrorist.

The caption read, “A faceless enemy in shadows, a soldier in pursuit. #GroundZero. In Cinemas on 25th April, 2025.”

Watch the official trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Ground Zero a ‘UA’ rating. According to their website, the film's runtime is 136 minutes and 7 seconds, which means 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 7 seconds.

The soundtrack of the movie has also been released. So Lene De is an emotional song that is a tribute to those who serve the country. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, it has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Afsana Khan. Its lyrics have been written by Vayu.

Other tracks in the music album include Lahoo, Fateh, and Pehli Dafa.

Ground Zero is set to release in theaters on April 25, 2025. Emraan Hashmi and the team have been busy promoting the film for the past few weeks.

