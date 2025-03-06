Box Office: Top 4 highest grossing comedy movies of Ajay Devgn’s career

Ajay Devgn, a great and versatile actor, stepped into Bollywood over 3 decades ago with the romantic drama Phool Aur Kaante. Over the years, the actor has shown a wide range of performances in varying genres like action, drama, thriller, romance, etc.

One such genre is comedy. Even though Ajay Devgn has seen a huge success in this genre in every decade ranging from Ishq to Golmaal to Total Dhamaal, his acting skills in the comedy bits along with his comedy timing severely remains something we need to shed more light on. Doing so, following are the 4 biggest grossers starring Ajay Devgn in the comedy genre:

1. Golmaal Again

The biggest comedy movie of Ajay Devgn’s career is the fourth installment of one of the biggest comedy franchises in India, Golmaal Again. This Rohit Shetty directorial featured a multistar cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prakash Raj. The film collected over Rs 205 crores as its India nett collection, proving to be a box office blockbuster.

Advertisement

2. Total Dhamaal

Another comedy franchise in Ajay Devgn’s hands is the iconic Dhamaal franchise. This too, is a multistarrer featuring Devgn with Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Ritesh Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. This Indra Kumar directorial proved to be a hit at the box office with a total India nett of over Rs 150 crores.

3. Golmaal 3

The third part of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal film series, Golmaal 3 featured the 5 male leads of Golmaal franchise along with Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Johnny Lever. It was released in 2010 and grossed over Rs 108 crores India nett, becoming a box office blockbuster.

Advertisement

4. Bol Bachchan

Another Rohit Shetty entertainer featuring Ajay Devgn, Bol Bachchan was an action comedy co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora, Asin and Prachi Desai. The film saw a good enough response at the box office and collected just over Rs 100 crores at the box office for a hit verdict.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.