Box Office: Can Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava become the 1st HIT of 2025 for Bollywood?

The year 2025 started on a disappointing note for Bollywood, with no films truly making an impact at the box office. While several new and old releases made their way to theaters this year, only Sanam Teri Kasam delivered a blockbuster-level run. However, the film cannot be classified as a 2025 release, as it originally debuted in 2016.

Last week’s fresh releases, Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar, failed to meet expectations, adding to the industry's woes. The former, a romantic comedy, struggled to connect with audiences, while the latter, a spin-off of 2014’s The Xposé, presented a lackluster performance as well. With both films underperforming, all eyes are now on Chhaava to break the dry spell and deliver Hindi film industry's first theatrical hit of the year.

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the Laxman Utekar directorial opened on a terrific note at the box office, marking the highest opening day for Kaushal as a solo lead. However, a significant portion of its success came from Maharashtra, where the film holds historic and cultural appeal. The story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj resonated well with audiences passionate about Maratha history, while collections from external support also aided its performance. The film’s run in regions unfamiliar with the titular historical figure remained average.

Chhaava’s true fate will be determined by its performance in the coming weeks. If the film maintains strong trends and sustains audience interest beyond the weekend and across India, it will officially emerge as Bollywood’s first hit of 2025.

As Chhaava continues its theatrical run, it will soon face competition from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, set to debut next week. The film, starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, is a modern-day romantic comedy set in Delhi. It follows Ankur, who finds himself caught in a hilarious and chaotic love triangle between two women, Antara and Prabhleen. With its lighthearted narrative taking screens from Chhaava next Friday, the film could impact the period drama’s box office earnings.

For now, though, Chhaava stands as Bollywood’s best hope for a theatrical hit. The film is playing on both IMAX and standard screens. Let us know if you plan on catching it in theaters soon.