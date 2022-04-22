Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 rises to Rs. 600 crores in its Extended First Week

KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs. 33 crores approx on Thursday, recording another 15 per cent plus drop in daily collections. The Yash starrer topped Rs. 600 crores in India, in mere 8 days of release, making it second fastest ever to the milestone, reaching there a day earlier than RRR. Earlier in the week, the film recorded the second biggest first-week collections ever in India , only behind Baahubali 2.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 128.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 106 crores

Saturday - Rs. 98 crores

Sunday - Rs. 108 crores

Monday - Rs. 59.50 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 48 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 40 crores

Thursday - Rs. 33 crores

Total - Rs. 621 crores

The drops for the movie during the weekdays remained in the range of 15-20 per cent which are a bit on the higher side but are sort of expected with the genre. What was different though, was that holds were better in South India than in North India, which is something quite rare. With the weekend business being so huge, there is always a chance of spillover demand on weekdays keeping the collections at higher levels, something that happened in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Rs. 1000 crores final is mostly out of the realm of possibilities for the movie but Rs. 900 crores can still be achieved, largely depending on what sort of the second weekend it will have.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 112 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 107.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 50.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 41 crores

North India - Rs. 310 crores