Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 posts Second Biggest First Week in India

KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs. 40 crores on Wednesday, concluding its first week at Rs. 588 crores approx. The drop from the previous day is around 17 per cent. The daily drops on weekdays may look a bit high, but this is normal for a male-oriented mass film. There was a hope that maybe, with the weekend business being so huge, there will be spillover demand on weekdays, that will collections at even higher levels in North India, something that happened in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but that wasn’t the case.

The first week collections are second-biggest ever in India for any movie, just behind Baahubali 2, which grossed Rs. 660 crores and ahead of the recently released RRR. These three are the only ones to go over Rs. 500 crores in their first seven days, the next best being 2.0 well behind at Rs. 345 crores. In the box office language, the week in India is Friday-Thursday but for mid-week releases, the first seven days are called the first week. KGF 2 will add another Rs. 30-35 crores today for an extended first week of Rs. 620 crores or so. There isn’t much competition in the second week for the movie other than Jersey, which caters to different audiences.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 128.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 106 crores

Saturday - Rs. 98 crores

Sunday - Rs. 108 crores

Monday - Rs. 59.50 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 48 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 40 crores

Total - Rs. 588 crores

The film crossed Rs. 100 crores in Karnataka yesterday, with collections of Rs. 106 crores in mere 7 days. Baahubali 2 had collected Rs. 71 crores in its first seven days, KGF 2 has taken the bar a lot higher being almost 50 per cent over that. The daily collections are still at very high levels, with Rs. 7 crores plus coming on Wednesday. There is probably another Rs. 50-60 crores left in the tank for the film in the state, which will take it over Rs. 150 crores in the state, making Karnataka only fourth Indian state after Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana to have Rs. 150 crores grosser.

It also crossed Rs. 100 crores in AP/TS, making it the biggest non-Tollywood movie in the state, besting 2.0 (Rs. 92.30 crores). Another first-week record came in Kerala, where the film has grossed Rs. 38 crores approx so far, ahead of Rs. 31.60 crores of Baahubali 2.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 106 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 102.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 46 crores

Kerala - Rs. 38 crores

North India - Rs. 295.50 crores