KGF Chapter 2 vs Baahubali 2 vs RRR; First Week day wise box office collections in India

KGF Chapter 2 completed its first week with Rs. 588 crores approx in India , which is second biggest ever for any movie in India, just behind Baahubali 2. There is another movie to go over Rs. 500 crores in the first week i.e. RRR. One thing common between all three is that they are PAN India movies, catering to the complete Indian box office, as it's impossible for any movie catering to just one region to achieve this sort of box office number. In fact, no regional film has even crossed Rs. 300 crores in the first week. Bollywood is often considered a sort of national reach industry, as the collections are spread across India geographically speaking but in all fairness it is just a BIG regional industry, operating at 40-50% of the Indian box office. The only other two movies to go over Rs. 300 crores in seven days being 2.0 and Avengers: Endgame which had PAN India appeal. A report on top first-week grossers in India will be published either today or tomorrow.

All three films started at similar levels on their opening days and had a largely similar trend in the weekend, with KGF 2 getting slightly boosted by Holiday on Friday. The difference came during the weekdays, where Baahubali 2 stayed over Rs. 75 crores on Tuesday and over Rs. 50 crores on all days of the week, KGF 2 and RRR fell under Rs. 50 crores on their Tuesdays. Baahubali 2 went on to gross over Rs. 1000 crores in India, going a step further at Rs. 1350 crores while RRR is heading for Rs. 900 crores. Second weekend of KGF 2 will give a clearer idea on where it is going in full run.

The daily box office collections of KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali: The Conclusion and RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day One

K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 128.50 crores Approx (Holiday)

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 133.90 crores

RRR - Rs. 132.90 crores

Day Two

K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 106 crores Approx (Holiday)

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 105.60 crores

RRR - Rs. 98.20 crores

Day Three

K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 98 crores Approx

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 118.40 crores (Sunday)

RRR - Rs. 111.10 crores (Sunday)

Day Four

K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 108 crores Approx (Sunday)

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 104.30 crores (Holiday)

RRR - Rs. 55.80 crores

Day Five

K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 59.50 crores Approx

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 75.70 crores

RRR - Rs. 47.30 crores

Day Six

K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 48 crores Approx

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 64.80 crores

RRR - Rs. 38.30 crores

Day Seven

K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 40 crores Approx

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 57.10 crores

RRR - Rs. 33.60 crores

Total

K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 588 crores Approx

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 659.80 crores