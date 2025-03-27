Quentin Tarantino Turns 62: Revisiting his five highest-grossing films, from Django Unchained to Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino, one of the most celebrated contemporary filmmakers, is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. As a tribute to his unique storytelling, sharp dialogues, and stylized violence, we are looking back at his five highest-grossing films of all time below! Have a look.

Leading the pack is Django Unchained, which came out in 2012 and became Tarantino’s highest-grossing film to date. Starring Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Christoph Waltz, the revisionist Western resonated with both critics and audiences, earning USD 425 million globally. Its compelling narrative, sharp social commentary, and powerful performances contributed to its widespread acclaim, winning Tarantino his second Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Coming in second is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 2019 film is a nostalgic ode to the Hollywood of the 1960s. Featuring DiCaprio once again alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the film grossed approximately USD 377 million globally. Pitt’s performance earned him a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award, while Tarantino received nominations for both screenplay and direction.

Tarantino’s third highest-grossing film is Inglourious Basterds, a World War II epic that released in 2009 and raked in over USD 321 million. Starring Pitt, Waltz, and Mélanie Laurent, the movie reimagined history and blended it with cinematic flair. Waltz earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for this role.

While these three films top Tarantino’s box office list, his entire filmography has been significant in shaping modern cinema. Movies like Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) remain classic silver screen entries. While the former became a pop culture phenomenon and grossed USD 213 million worldwide, the latter collected USD 181 million and marked a major departure from Tarantino’s previous crime dramas, diving headfirst into the action genre.

Pulp Fiction, starring John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson, earned Tarantino his first Oscar.

Rank Film Year Worldwide Gross 1 Django Unchained 2012 USD 425 Million 2 Once Upon a Time in Hollywoof 2019 USD 377 Million 3 Inglorious Basterds 2009 USD 321 Million 4 Pulp Fiction 1994 USD 213 Million 5 Kill Bill: Volume I 2003 USD 181 Million

Which of these Tarantino films is your favorite? Do let us know!