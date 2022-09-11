Brahmastra box office collection: Tops 50 crores overseas in 2 days, Targets 200 crores plus weekend worldwide

Brahmastra has amassed $6.30 million (Rs. 50 crores) approx in its first two days of overseas release. On Saturday, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer added $2.90 million (Rs. 23.50 crores) approx to its overseas box office tally. This combined with Rs. 90 crores approx it has collected in India, the worldwide box office collections of Brahmastra have risen to Rs. 140 crores approx in two days. The overseas is expected to bring in around $8.50 million for the weekend, which will put its worldwide opening comfortably over Rs. 200 crores, likely around Rs. 210 to 215 crores.

The growth for the film on Saturday was a bit lower than normal across all markets but considering the sub-par reviews and mixed audience reception, it could have been worse, so that's a relief. North America and the UK saw biz growing by 20 per cent on Saturday from Friday while Australia surged by less than 10 per cent. Normally these markets can grow 30-50 per cent on Saturday.