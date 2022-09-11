Brahmastra box office collection: Tops 50 crores overseas in 2 days, Targets 200 crores plus weekend worldwide
Brahmastra has amassed $6.30 million in the first two days of overseas release. The weekend is projected to collect $8.50 million plus, for the worldwide opening of over Rs. 200 crores.
Brahmastra has amassed $6.30 million (Rs. 50 crores) approx in its first two days of overseas release. On Saturday, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer added $2.90 million (Rs. 23.50 crores) approx to its overseas box office tally. This combined with Rs. 90 crores approx it has collected in India, the worldwide box office collections of Brahmastra have risen to Rs. 140 crores approx in two days. The overseas is expected to bring in around $8.50 million for the weekend, which will put its worldwide opening comfortably over Rs. 200 crores, likely around Rs. 210 to 215 crores.
The growth for the film on Saturday was a bit lower than normal across all markets but considering the sub-par reviews and mixed audience reception, it could have been worse, so that's a relief. North America and the UK saw biz growing by 20 per cent on Saturday from Friday while Australia surged by less than 10 per cent. Normally these markets can grow 30-50 per cent on Saturday.
North America continues to be the top market for the film, collecting $1.55 million approx on Saturday, for two days total of $3.55 million. The weekend is projected to reach around $4.70 million, which will be the second biggest opening ever for a Bollywood film, just behind Padmaavat, which collected $5 million in 2018. The Middle East is the second biggest contributor with $1.10 million in two days which is a good number in itself but considering how the other main markets are performing at near record levels, it is a bit of an underperformer and could have done better. Australia and the United Kingdom have done well, with A$640K and £370K respectively.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Brahmastra is as follows:
US/Canada - $3,550,000
Middle East - $1,125,000
Australia - $440,000
United Kingdom - $425,000
Europe - $275,000
Rest of World - $500,000
