Brahmastra Day 2 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer grows on Saturday as it rakes in Rs 42 crore

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, along with a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non holiday day 1 grosser for a bollywood film in nett terms. The film grew on Saturday in almost all centres by a good 15 percent and talking about advances on Sunday, the film is expected to grow significantly, thus ensuring a box office weekend in excess of Rs. 100 cr nett. These numbers have come in the post pandemic scenario when collections for original Hindi films have been tough to come by.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer collected Rs. 37 crore in Hindi language and 5 crore in regional languages for a massive day 2 of Rs. 42 cr nett. The regional collections held well while Hindi collections increased considerably, everywhere. The multiplex chains are simply rocking, with a multiplex chain like PVR recording its highest single day number for an outright Hindi film. PVR recorded a massive Rs. 9.95 cr nett on Saturday and all said and done, Sunday is expected to out do Saturday and challenge the highest single day number ever secured by the movie chain, as it competes with the giant that is Avengers: Endgame. The collections of Brahmastra are an eye opener for the industry as it gives belief that exciting films will definitely get the love of the audience. In Brahmastra's case, the topping ticket rates have not hindered prospective viewers from visiting the theatres.