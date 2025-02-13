Box Office: Can Ajith Kumar make a BIG comeback with Good Bad Ugly after Vidaamuyarchi's unsatisfactory reception?

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi presented a lukewarm show at the box office, raising concerns about the actor’s recent commercial performance. While the film managed a strong debut due to Ajith’s immense star power, its overall earnings tell a different story. The offering's home state gross (Tamil Nadu) is expected to wrap up in the range of Rs 80 to 85 crore, and its worldwide total should remain under Rs 150 crore. For a top-tier star like Ajith, these numbers are modest, especially considering that the benchmark for a successful outing should have been at least Rs 200 crore globally.

What didn’t work for Vidaamuyarchi?

The film directed by Magizh Thirumeni was inspired by the 1997 Hollywood thriller BReakdown. Featuring a high-stakes storyline set in Azerbaijan, Vidaamuyarchi follows a man’s desperate mission to rescue his kidnapped wife. Despite a stellar cast including Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, and Regina Cassandra the film experienced a sluggish run following its opening weekend with little favorable word of mouth.

A major factor behind its underwhelming box office performance was its niche appeal. The film’s serious, thriller-driven narrative may not have resonated with a wide audience. While Ajith’s devoted fanbase ensured the film took an impressive start, its inability to triple its opening day revenue reflects its struggle to maintain momentum.

Can Good Bad Ugly Revive Ajith’s Box Office Dominance?

Ajith Kumar’s next big outing Good Bad Ugly is scheduled for release in April 2025. Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, the action comedy is already generating massive buzz. Unlike Vidaamuyarchi, which has a more serious tone, Good Bad and Ugly promises to be a mass entertainer, something that could work tremendously well for Ajith.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Trishna Krishnan, Prabu, Arjun Das, Prasanna, and Yogi Baby. The exact plot details of the flick remain under wraps for now.

Can GBU be Ajith’s Best Till Date?

Industry projections suggest GBU could surpass Ajith’s previous highest grosser Thunivo which collected Rs 192 crore worldwide. If all goes well, the film might be his first film to enter the Rs 250 crore club globally.

With a commercial approach and broader audience appeal, GBU is shaping up to as a perfect comeback film for Ajith. Will it bring him back to box office supremacy? Only time will tell!