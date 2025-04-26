Channing Tatum turns 45: Charting the box office success of his memorable romantic films ft. The Vow and Dear John

Channing Tatum, one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men, celebrates his 45th birthday today. Over the years, Tatum has charmed audiences with his good looks and compelling performances across genres, but it is his romantic films that take the spotlight here, having delivered impressive returns at the box office. Below is a look at three of his standout romance titles and how they performed commercially.

A Look at Channing Tatum’s Box Office Success in Romantic Films



The Vow (2012)

In The Vow, Tatum starred opposite Rachel McAdams in a heartfelt story inspired by true events. Directed by Michael Sucsy, the film follows a husband’s unwavering devotion after his wife loses her memory following a car accident. Tatum’s touching portrayal of Leo earned him praise, and the film still holds a special place in his fans’ hearts. The Vow grossed a remarkable USD 125 million domestically and an additional USD 71.1 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to USD 196.1 million. When it came out, it ranked as the eighth highest-grossing romantic drama film produced since 1980.

Dear John (2010)

Two years earlier, Tatum took on another emotional role in Dear John, directed by Lasse Hallström and based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name. Starring alongside Amanda Seyfried, Tatum played a soldier whose budding romance faced the challenge of deployment. The film tapped into universal themes of love and longing, resulting in a solid box office performance. Domestically, Dear John earned USD 80 million, complemented by USD 34.9 million internationally, for a worldwide total of USD 114.9 million. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film became a favorite among book-to-screen adaptation enthusiasts.

Step Up (2006)

Tatum’s breakout role came with Step Up, a teen romantic dance drama directed by Anne Fletcher. Starring opposite Jenna Dewan, whom he went on to marry and later divorce in real life, Tatum played Tyler Gage, a rebellious youth with a gift for dance. Their onscreen chemistry not only won over viewers but also helped launch a franchise that would span multiple sequels and a TV series. Step Up grossed USD 65.3 million domestically and USD 48.8 million internationally, reaching a worldwide total of USD 114.1 million.

Across these three films alone, Tatum’s charisma and heartfelt performances collectively made him a household name. As the star marks his 45th birthday, we congratulate him on his special day and on his contribution to the genre, which continues to find fans even in a landscape inundated with superhero offerings and action/thriller picks.

