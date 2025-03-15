Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 30 Trends: Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser holds its HEAD HIGH after crossing Rs 500 crore in Hindi

Chhaava has all reasons to celebrate its blockbuster theatrical run. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner which hit the screens on February 14, 2025, has completed four weeks of its release. Based on the life of Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava recently achieved a significant milestone and it continues to add decent business.

Chhaava Sails Smoothly On Fifth Saturday

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been a frontrunner at the box office for a month. On fifth Saturday, the historical movie will maintain same hold as it did on 29th day of its release coinciding with Holi festival.

After earning Rs 505.5 crore till fifth Friday, on Day 30, Vicky Kaushal-starrer is expected to earn in the range of Rs 6.5 crore.

Chhaava Becomes 6th Highest (Hindi) Grosser Of Rs 500 Crore Club; Surpasses Animal

Chhaava crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in Hindi markets on Holi festival, i.e. on March 14, 2025. With the new achievement, Laxman Utekar's helmer has now entered the list of highest grossers which have entered Rs 500 crore club in Hindi.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the movie has clinched the sixth spot, while surpassing the net earnings of Animal. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the 2023 movie fetched Rs 500 crore net in India back then.

Advertisement

Chhaava is an adaptation of Marathi novel, Chava, penned by Shivaji Sawant. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale.

Chhaava outperformed releases like Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy, and Superboys of Malegaon during its theatrical run. It is now competing with the new release, The Diplomat which arrived in cinemas on Holi.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.