Box Office: Vicky Kaushal fronted Chhaava crosses HUMONGOUS Rs 500 crore net in Hindi on day 29

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has achieved a massive box office milestone, crossing the Rs 500 crore net mark in Hindi on its 29th day. Including the Telugu-dubbed version, the film’s total collections now stand at over Rs 510 crore.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava, for those who have not watched it yet, is a historical action drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire established by his father, the brave warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film is adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel of the same name and features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. While the actress plays Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Shambhuraje, Khanna portrays the menacing Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film boasts a gripping score and soundtrack by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.

The film’s journey began with pre-production in April 2023, followed by filming from October 2023 to May 2024. Released on February 14, 2025, in both IMAX and standard formats, Chhaava opened to roaring reviews from both critics and audiences, garnering praise for immaculately depicting its patriotic theme through grand storytelling.

Globally, Chhaava is nearing the Rs 700 crore club and ranks as the ninth highest-grossing film of 2025. It is also the highest-grossing Indian and Hindi film of the year and the 14th highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Advertisement

Beginning today, Chhaava faces competition at the box office from two fresh releases—The Diplomat, starring John Abraham, and the re-release of Namastey London. While the former is a geopolitical thriller, the latter is the beloved 2007 romantic drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, returning to cinemas in a special re-release. Namastey London netted Rs 375 crore in its initial run. With these new films entering the market, it remains to be seen how Chhaava will hold its ground in the coming days.

As the film enters its fifth weekend, all eyes are on whether it can sustain its strong box-office momentum or make way for other releases.

Catch Chhaava in theaters near you if you haven’t already!