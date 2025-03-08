Box Office: With Rs 550 crore net Hindi target, Chhaava all set to become third highest grosser in Bollywood; can it surpass Jawan in the end run?

Chhaava's box office run in 2025 is truly applaudable. It has become the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career while surpassing his 2019 blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The historical actioner has been a frontrunner in Hindi markets and is performing well at Tollywood box office as well. Decoding if Chhaava can surpass Jawan's net India business while reaching finish line.

Chhaava To Be Counted Amongst Rs 500 Crore Grossers In Bollywood

Chhaava, which is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, has earned Rs 466.75 crore in the last 22 days. After Day 23, it will collect Rs 475.75 crore net in India. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is moving towards touching the Rs 500 crore mark. Going by its blockbuster run, this milestone is expected to be achieved in around two days.

Dinesh Vijan's production, Chhaava will emerge as the third highest grosser in Bollywood to enter Rs 500 crore club. At Rs 585 crore, Stree 2 is the top grosser in the list.

Can Chhaava Surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

With an expected target of Rs 550 crore plus in Hindi markets, Chhaava stands only behind Jawan. The 2023 film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan is at second spot. Atlee's directorial earned Rs 558 crore net in India. Vicky Kaushal's latest release will surpass Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues which also released two years ago.

Now the question is if it will finish better than Jawan in the end run? Going by the oustanding business of Chhaava, it has the potential to touch near the net collection of SRK-starrer. To achieve this feat, the historical actioner requires magical business during the upcoming Holi weekend.

S.No. Movies Net Collections In India 1 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore 2 Jawan Rs 558 crore 3 Chhaava Rs 550 crore plus* 4 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore 5 Pathaan Rs 513 crore 6 Animal Rs 500 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.