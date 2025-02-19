Chhaava: Karan Johar calls Vicky Kaushal 'soul and heartbeat of every frame'; praises Akshaye Khanna for his act
Karan Johar praised Vicky Kaushal as the 'soul and heartbeat' of Chhaava and lauded Akshaye Khanna’s performance, calling the film powerful and emotionally gripping.
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava continues to captivate audiences, earning praise from all quarters. Starring alongside Akshaye Khanna, the film has been making waves with its powerful storytelling and stellar performances. Adding to the growing acclaim, filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his thoughts on the historical drama, applauding Vicky’s commanding screen presence and Akshaye’s impactful portrayal.
Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories on February 19 to share his thoughts on Chhaava, praising its massive success. He wrote, "#chaava!!! Badhai ho on the BLOCKBUSTER success of a solid film with an unstoppable and emotionally visceral and relentless last act!! ©vickykaushal09 is brilliant and is the SOUL and heartbeat of every frame and Akshaye Khanna is exemplary!! Congrats to Dinoo, Laxman and all @maddockfilms.”
The historical drama Chhaava has been making headlines with impressive box office numbers. Audiences have been captivated by the powerful performances of the cast, earning widespread acclaim. Amid the film’s success, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to grant it tax-free status in the state.
As reported by Mid-Day, the association has made a formal appeal to the Chief Minister, emphasizing the film’s cultural and historical significance. Chhaava chronicles the life and valor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, showcasing his fierce resistance against Aurangzeb’s forces.
Directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna playing the antagonist, Aurangzeb. The ensemble cast also includes Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava continues to draw audiences with its grand storytelling and gripping performances.
