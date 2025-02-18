Chhaava Mid-day Day 5 India Box Office Trends: Vicky-Rashmika's movie is set for yet another FANTASTIC day at the box office

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical drama Chhaava continues its impressive run at the Indian box office, showing no signs of slowing down. As the film observes its fifth day today, it is expected to collect around Rs 20 crore net, pushing its total domestic earnings to a remarkable Rs 147.5 crore. The steady numbers indicate that the film has resonated strongly with the audience, maintaining momentum beyond its blockbuster opening weekend.

Released on February 14, Chhaava chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the greatest Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period epic blends powerful storytelling with high-octane action, bringing to life the valiant legacy of the Maratha empire. Kaushal’s commanding performance in the titular role has been widely praised, while Mandanna’s turn as Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, has been equally appreciated for adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Looking at the box office trends, Chhaava opened with a strong Rs 28.50 crore on its first day, followed by a phenomenal surge over the weekend, collecting Rs 34 crore on Saturday and Rs 44 crore on Sunday. Despite the usual Monday drop, the film managed a solid Rs 21 crore on Day 4, and with a projection of Rs 20 crore on Day 5, it remains a top choice for audiences. Its ability to sustain such high numbers on a busy weekday further reflects its wide appeal and strong word of mouth.

One of the key factors contributing to Chhaava’s success is its deep-rooted cultural connection. The film’s historical references, grand visuals, and patriotic themes have struck a chord, particularly with audiences in Maharashtra. The grandeur of its battle sequences, well-researched period details, and an impactful musical score helmed by A.R. Rahman have also enhanced its appeal. The supporting cast, including senior actors like Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta, has further enriched the film’s allure. Notably, Akshaye Khanna plays Aurangzeb, the lead antagonist.

Chhaava also seems to be benefiting from the relatively muted response to competing films like Captain America: Brave New World, which has struggled to find a footing in India. With limited competition and a strong audience pull, the film is expected to maintain its box-office dominance in the coming week.

Already crowned the first superhit of 2025, Chhaava is shaping up to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The achievement reinforces Vicky Kaushal’s standing as a bankable lead in Indian cinema.