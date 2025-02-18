Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna delivers 4th CONSECUTIVE blockbuster with Chhaava; Sikandar next?

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema these days. She has prominently worked in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies in her career spanning for nearly a decade. After the historic run of Pushpa 2, the actress has another potential blockbuster. With her latest release, Chhaava, Rashmika has delivered fourth consecutive blockbuster film in theaters.

Rashmika Mandanna Hits A Four With Chhaava; Lookback To Her Other 3 Blockbusters

Released on February 14, Chhaava has emerged as a blockbuster within five days. The historical actioner entered Rs 100 crore club within three days of its release and will touch Rs 175 crore in the first week. Rashmika Mandanna is cast alongside Vicky Kaushal who plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. She essays his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale in the film. Chhaava is the first superhit movie of Bollywood after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which arrived on December 5, 2024, was an all-time blockbuster. The mass action drama emerged as the highest grossing film in India. It continued its blockbuster run for eight weeks. In the Pushpa sequel, Rashmika reprised her role as Srivalli, the wife of Pushpa Raj alongside Allu Arjun who essayed the titular role.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 Bollywood directorial, Animal, turned out to be a blockbuster as well. Rashmika played Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen wife, Geetanjali Iyer in the action drama. Meanwhile, Varisu, which was also released the same year, is another blockbuster of her career. She was cast opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

Will Sikandar Be Rashmika Mandanna's 5th Consecutive Blockbuster?

Rashmika Mandanna is now gearing up for A.R. Murugadoss' directorial venture Sikandar. The actress is paired opposite superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming movie backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson.

Sikandar has several reasons to do wonders at the box office including Salman's powerful screen presence, Rashmika's consecutive successful box-office innings, and the strong buzz for its action sequences. The posters and teaser of the action-packed film have added more to its hype.

Moreover, Sikandar marks Salman and Sajid's second collaboration after their 2014 blockbuster film, Kick. Releasing on Eid 2025, the new movie has the potential to be a blockbuster.