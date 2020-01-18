Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 8: Deepika Padukone starrer enters week 2 on a poor note, mint Rs 75 Lakhs

Chhapaak Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer has shown no sign of improvement in terms of box office collection. As week 2 begins, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial continues it’s disappointing run.

Chhapaak Box Office Collection: ’s fans were excited to see her in Chhapaak in 2020 after no show on the silver screen. However, looks like Chhaapak didn’t really impress the audience. As per Box Office India’s report, Chhapaak the film fell further 40% on Friday from Thursday’s collections of Rs 1.50 Crore. The report further stated that Deepika and Vikrant’s film might not even make it to a respectable mark of Rs 35 Crore in the second week.

On the 2nd Friday, the movie collected Rs 75 lakhs and the drop of collections from Day 1 collections of Rs 4.5 Crore was humongous. The total first-week collections will remain at just Rs 26.75 Crore. The lifetime box office collection of Chhapaak is expected to not touch even Rs 35 Crore mark. Talking about the week 1, the film’s first weekend collections that came on Monday morning were around Rs 18 Crore nett which is less as compared to Deepika’s 2018 film Padmaavat’s opening weekend collection of Rs 75 Crore.

(Also Read: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 7: Deepika Padukone's film crashes by 40%, ends week one on a dismal note)

Revolving around the acid attacks in the country, Chhapaak’s story had Deepika transform into Malti who was an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak took on , and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is enjoying a good run at the box office vis-a-vis Deepika’s film. The comparison of box office collections of Second Friday for Chhapaak and Tanhaji shows a huge gap between the two. With the second week starting off, Chhapaak’s lifetime business is expected to show no improvement and it might continue its dismal run. This Friday small budget release like Jai Mummy Di has hit the screens but coming up next Friday is 's Panga and , 's Street Dancer 3D. It will be very tough for Deepika's Chhapaak to stay at the ticket windows with these two big releases.

Check out Chhapaak's box office collections so far:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 4.5 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 6.5 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 7 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 2 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 2.25 crore

Wednesday., Day 6 - Rs 2 crore

Thursday, Day 7 - Rs 1.50 crore

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 75 Lakhs

Total Chhapaak's box office - Rs 26.75 crore nett

Credits :Box Office India

Read More