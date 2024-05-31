Mr And Mrs Mahi Day 1 Box Office Estimates: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor movie netts a solid Rs 6.5 crores

Mr And Mrs Mahi directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor had a very good first day at the Indian box office as it netted between Rs 6.25 - 6.75 crores. There are slight chances of the movie even netting Rs 7 crores. These collections have come on Cinema Lovers Day where tickets were priced at a flat rate of Rs 99 for the standard versions. The Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor movie has attracted around 7.5-8 lakh cinemagoers to the theatres and that's quite a number. In 2024, only Fighter managed to do it in Hindi on the first day and now Mr And Mrs Mahi is the second.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Collects Rs 6.50 Crores Nett On The First Day In India

The collections of around Rs 6.50 crore nett raked up by Mr And Mrs Mahi are very good considering that the movie was contemplated to release directly on digital. With ticket rates coming back to normal on Saturday, the footfalls will be going down. The key for Mr And Mrs Mahi will be to maintain similar collections on Saturday and Sunday, so that the weekend can be as close to Rs 20 crore nett as possible. If the film grows from its Friday number on Saturday, and then further consolidates on Sunday, it will be on course to be yet another successful movie for Bollywood.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Coaxes Producers, Exhibitors And Distributors To Focus On The Ticket Prices

Mr And Mrs Mahi's collections with low ticket rates have proven that audiences are ready to pay a visit to the theatres if the ticket rates are kept in check. India is a price-sensitive country and slashing the ticket rates can have results as loud as what we are able to see this Cinema Lovers Day. Not just Mr And Mrs Mahi but every performing release got collections higher than what they would, at normal ticket rates.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Mr And Mrs Mahi Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores Total Rs 6.50 crores nett in India on day 1

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mahendra Aggarwal (Rajkummar Rao) wants to become an Indian cricketer but is forced to work at his father's sports shop. His marriage is arranged with Mahima (Janhvi Kapoor), who approves of him because of his honesty.

After the wedding, Mahi, who also loves cricket, pushes Mahendra to follow his passion. However, because he is not good enough to become a professional batsman, he is suggested to become a coach instead. Initially hesitant, Mahendra agrees when he notices the buzz around his coach.

This is the time when Mahendra also realizes that Mahima has the potential to become an excellent professional cricketer but couldn't fulfill her dream so far because of her father's wish to see her as a doctor. He encourages Mahi to follow her dream and decides to be her coach. As Mr & Mrs Mahi, take the path of their dream together, they have to battle relationship conflicts that await them in the future.

Mr And Mrs Mahi In Theatres

Mr And Mrs Mahi is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the movie, now.

