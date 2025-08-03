Coolie US Advance Booking: Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj script history, Fastest Tamil film to hit USD 1 million in pre-sales

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth along with an ensemble star cast, is trending very well at the US box office. The much-awaited Tamil movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is witnessing historic advances in the International territory.

Coolie turns fastest Tamil film to hit the USD 1 million in North American premieres

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie emerged as the fastest Kollywood movie to storm past the USD 1 million mark in the pre-sales of the North American premiere. The movie is still 11 days away from its release, which is a record in itself.

To be precise, Coolie collected USD 845K as per the data @6 AM (3 August) by selling over 32,000 tickets in around 1145 shows across 428 locations in the US. The total North American pre-sales crossed the USD 975K mark in the morning. By the time of writing the article, it has already surpassed the milestone of a million mark.

Coolie surpassed all the biggies of Tamil cinema including Leo, The Greatest Of All Time, and Ponniyin Selvan, to create this historic record. It will set a new pre-sales benchmark with a huge margin for the upcoming Tamil releases at the US box office.

Coolie set for a record opening at worldwide box office

Co-starring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, Coolie is all set for a banger opening at the worldwide box office. The makers are going all out in the promotions, positioning it as the biggest release of Tamil cinema this year.

The trailer has been released and it is receiving a positive response among the audience. An excellent jump is expected to see in the pre-sales now. All eyes are now on the advance booking in Tamil Nadu and in the other states, as the movie is very hot in other languages too.

The movie will have a colossal clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 on August 14, 2025. It will be interesting to see which one of them wins the box office battle.

