Box Office: Kingdom collects Rs 38 crore in 3 days in India; Vijay Deverakonda starrer struggles on Saturday

Kingdom hit the screens on July 31, 2025. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, the spy action drama has been running in theaters for the last three days in India. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, the new release has not been performing well at the box office. Here's what the opening weekend of Kingdom looked like.

Advertisement

Kingdom finishes opening weekend, collects nearly Rs 38 crore

Bankrolled under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom hasn't been able to maintain a good hold at the Indian box office. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer earned Rs 18.25 crore on its opening day, i.e. Friday.

Then, it struggled on Saturday with a net collection of Rs 9.5 crore. Now, on Sunday, the Telugu movie required a big growth; however, its business has stayed flat. It fetched Rs 9.75 crore on the third day of its theatrical release.

The cumulative collection of Kingdom stood at Rs 37.5 crore net in India.

Days Net India Collections Friday Rs 18.25 crore Saturday Rs 9.5 crore Sunday Rs 9.75 crore Total Rs 37.5 crore

What's next for Kingdom?

Also featuring Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse, Kingdom will continue to run on a dull note in India in the coming days. As per expectations, it won't likely have a good hold on Monday. Thus, Gowtam Tinnanuri's latest directorial will have huge losses.

In the movie, Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of Constable Surya, aka Suri. Satyadev is cast as Suri's elder brother, Siva. Bhagyashri Borse is playing the role of Suri's love interest, Dr. Madhu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen as the main lead in The Family Star in 2024. He also made a cameo in the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD later the same year.

Kingdom in theaters

Kingdom is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kingdom Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda starrer opens with 32cr first day worldwide